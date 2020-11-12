Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $57.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.