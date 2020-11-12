Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $76.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after buying an additional 432,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 863,891 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after buying an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

