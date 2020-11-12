Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.90.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$45.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.