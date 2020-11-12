Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AX.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5,225.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.67.

In other news, Director Bruce William James Jack bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,688,116.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

