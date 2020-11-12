Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alleghany by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $619.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.92. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

