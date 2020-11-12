Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.44 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 107.2% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $326.97 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $356.98. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

