Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

