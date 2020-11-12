Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

