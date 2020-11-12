Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

CFG stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

