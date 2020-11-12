Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,211 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

