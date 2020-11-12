Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,896 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:BKR opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

