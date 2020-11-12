Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,966 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,528. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

