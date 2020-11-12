Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 217,410 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,410 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Bank of America increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

ELAN opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

