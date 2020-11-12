Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,465 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE RF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

