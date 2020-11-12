Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 50,852 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $841,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $74,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 84,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 262,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

