Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,282 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,127 shares of company stock worth $3,384,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

