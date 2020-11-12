Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,572 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 72,603 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Western Union by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

