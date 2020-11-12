Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

