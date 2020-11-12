RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

