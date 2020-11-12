Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMY. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

BMY opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

