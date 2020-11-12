Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $5,714,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

