Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 542,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

DVN opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

