Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

GE stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.