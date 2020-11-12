Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

