Savant Capital LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $6,145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $5,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,822,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 873,620 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NYSE:F opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

