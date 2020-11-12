Savant Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,490.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

