Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,029 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

