Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

