Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

