Scot Cohen Purchases 12,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 12,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,335,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,934,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scot Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Scot Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 225,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.