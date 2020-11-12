Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €73.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.08 ($85.98).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.11. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

