Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.08 ($85.98).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

