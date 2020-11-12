Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seagen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,551,162. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.