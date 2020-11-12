Sean Cannizzaro Sells 450 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at C$108,771.59.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$110.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

