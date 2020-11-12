Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 286 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

