Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

