Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. CX Institutional grew its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

