Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 28.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $567,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 35.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.40 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

