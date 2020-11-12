Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.82.

ANSS opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

