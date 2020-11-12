Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 3,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

