Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

