Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,648,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $17,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $11,184,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,294,308 shares of company stock worth $372,623,338. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

