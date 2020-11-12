Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

