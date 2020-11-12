Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.01 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,699 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

