Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.16 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 492,156 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

