Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.