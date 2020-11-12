Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 86.6% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 45,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

