Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.