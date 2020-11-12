Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 389,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 391,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.