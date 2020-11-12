Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

